Australia Rejects Indigenous Referendum In Setback For Reconciliation

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Australia on Saturday decisively rejected a proposal to
recognize Indigenous people in the constitution, in a major setback
to the country's efforts for reconciliation with its First Peoples, Azernews reports, citing Arab News.
Australians had to vote“Yes” or“No” in the referendum, the
first in almost a quarter of a century, on the question of whether
to alter the constitution to recognize Aboriginal and Torres Strait
Island people through the creation of an Indigenous advisory body,
the“Voice to Parliament.”
Nationwide, with almost 70 percent of the vote counted, the“No”
vote led“Yes” 60 percent to 40 percent. Australian broadcaster ABC
and other TV networks have projected that a majority of voters in
all six of Australia's states would vote against altering the
122-year-old constitution.
A successful referendum requires at least four of the six to
vote in favor, along with a national majority.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese acknowledged it was not the
outcome he had hoped for but said the country would have to seek a
new way forward for reconciliation.“Our nation's road to
reconciliation has often been hard going,” Albanese said in a
televised news conference.
“Tonight is not the end of the road and is certainly not the end
of our efforts to bring people together.”
Academics and human rights advocates fear the win by the“No”
camp could set back reconciliation efforts by years.
The Voice to Parliament was proposed in the Uluru Statement from
the Heart, a 2017 document crafted by Indigenous leaders that set
out a roadmap for reconciliation with wider Australia.
Australia's Indigenous citizens, who make up 3.8 percent of the
country's 26 million population, have inhabited the land for about
60,000 years but are not mentioned in the constitution and are, by
most socioeconomic measures, the most disadvantaged people in the
country.
Supporters of the proposal believed entrenching an Indigenous
Voice into the constitution would unite Australia and usher in a
new era with its Indigenous people.
Many Indigenous people favored the change, but some said it was
a distraction from achieving practical and positive outcomes. The
political opposition has criticized the measure, saying it is
divisive, would be ineffective, and would slow government
decision-making.
