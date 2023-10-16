Death Row Inmate Acquires Cadmus Publishing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- George KayerHALEDON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- MEDIA RELEASE: Oct 16, 2023Death Row Inmate Acquires Cadmus PublishingOne of America's most published prisoners and a reentry citizen acquires Cadmus Publishing, the number one publishing services company for people in prisons. George Kayer was first published by the National Rifle Association at age 14, then struggled with undiagnosed dyslexia and bipolar conditions for decades. Convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to death in 1993. In early 2000, Kayer was inspired by a pen pal, Author Nancy Mairs. Mairs encouraged Kayer to begin writing again and since has spent the last 20+ years helping inmates connect with critical services listed in his books for prisoners : resource guides like Offline Shopper and Snail Mail Pen paling, information previously unavailable to prisoners."I have tried to honor the death of my victim by giving back to others," Kayer said. "A lot of state prisons tout rehabilitation but in reality, discourage, even punish artists and writers for trying to market their intellectual property. I am thankful Arizona has codified prisoners' rights in these areas. Prison administrators from complex Warden Ibarra to my counselor, COlll Freeland have been exceptional in the free flow of information, a primary requirement for a writer. Arizona prison policies should be considered by other states' prisons rather than administrators crushing a person's creativity and desire to repay society."Kayer is joined by his partner on the street, Kenny Passaro, owner of Prison Living Press. Passaro, like many people after release from prison, struggled for years. Passaro credits his turnaround to getting off prison psych meds and getting on Jesus. The two entrepreneurs have known each other for the past decade. Passaro said, "This is an amazing opportunity to serve God and to continue serving the needs, desires, and dreams of the talented people in prisons."Katie Cruz, Media Relations

