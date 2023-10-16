Street Sweeper Market Is Poised To Grow At A CAGR Of 7% To Reach US$ 3 Billion By 2027 Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The street sweeper market in Europe and North America is expected to collectively secure over 45% of the market's total value share throughout the forecast period. The rapid urbanization and industrialization in well-developed regions like Europe and North America have led to a substantial demand for street sweepers over the past five years. This trend is anticipated to offer the most significant growth opportunities in the global street sweeper market throughout the forecast period.

The global street sweepers market is expected to exhibit a value CAGR of over 7% from 2019 to 2027. The strong emphasis on environmental cleanliness in urban areas, driven by the need for disease prevention, is a key factor contributing to this growth. According to a recent report published by Fact, the market is projected to surpass a value of US$ 3 billion by the conclusion of the forecast period (2019 – 2027).

In an era marked by increasing environmental consciousness and sustainability efforts, one industry that has experienced substantial growth is the street sweeper market. The demand for cleaner, greener urban environments is driving innovation and expansion within the sector, as municipalities, businesses, and individuals look for ways to improve air quality, reduce waste, and enhance the overall quality of life in our cities.

The Green Revolution in Street Sweeping

Historically, street sweepers were often associated with noisy, diesel-fueled behemoths that expelled emissions into the air, contributing to pollution. However, as sustainability takes center stage, sweeping the streets has undergone a significant transformation.

: One of the most notable sustainable trends driving growth in the street sweeper market is the widespread adoption of electric street sweepers. These vehicles are not only quieter but also produce zero tailpipe emissions. They are being employed in cities around the world to help reduce air pollution. Electric sweepers are proving to be both cost-effective and environmentally friendly, making them a preferred choice for many municipalities.: While electric sweepers lead the way, there is also a growing interest in alternative fuel options, such as natural gas and hydrogen-powered sweepers. These technologies offer a middle ground between traditional diesel and fully electric vehicles, providing cleaner operations without the need for extensive infrastructure changes.: The integration of smart technologies and automation into street sweepers is another sustainable trend. These vehicles can optimize their routes, reduce fuel consumption, and minimize the environmental impact. Additionally, autonomous street sweepers can operate during off-peak hours, further reducing traffic congestion and energy use.: Beyond the vehicles themselves, sustainability in the street sweeper market extends to the use of sustainable materials in their construction and sustainable practices in their operations. Manufacturers are increasingly focused on using recycled and recyclable materials in the production of sweepers, while operators are implementing eco-friendly waste disposal methods.

Key Segments of the Street sweeper Market

Fact's study on the street sweeper market offers information divided into four key segments- type of product, end use, propulsion and region.

This report offers comprehensive data and information about important market dynamics and growth parameters associated with these categories.



By Product :



Mechanical Broom Sweeper



Vacuum Sweeper

Regenerative Air Sweeper

By End Use :



Municipal Corporation



Industrial

Others

By Propulsion :



Diesel



Electric

CNG/Gasoline

By Region :



North America



Latin America



Europe



East Asia



South Asia & Oceania MEA

sustainable trends are driving remarkable growth in the street sweeper market. The commitment to cleaner, greener urban environments is prompting innovation, fostering cleaner air, and improving the quality of life in cities around the world. As these sustainable practices continue to gain momentum, we can expect the street sweeper market to play a pivotal role in shaping the urban landscapes of the future, making our cities not only cleaner but also more environmentally friendly and livable.

