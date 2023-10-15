Automotive Voice Recognition System Market Big Changes To Have Big Impact

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Automotive Voice Recognition System Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Voice recognition system is a human-machine interface that identifies the words spoken by the passenger & converts them into machine language. The system then delivers a detailed information response via the infotainment display. The key purpose of installing voice recognition in the vehicles is to ease the interaction of the passenger with machine. Furthermore, it helps making the operating system user-friendly in order to perform various actions such as making a call, switching between radio stations, and entering navigation destinations using speech commands from the driver. Moreover, numerous voice recognition technologies such as google assistant and Siri allow voice recognition manufacturers to develop hands-free technology. Therefore, increase in demand for hand-free technology in the vehicle is expected to drive the growth of the global automotive voice recognition system market in near future.

COVID-19 scenario Analysis:

Majority of automotive voice recognition system manufacturers are trying to resume operation by managing of workforce safety and security by following the mandatory social distancing guidelines during the lockdown.

Automotive voice recognition system is an evolving technology which is impacted due to major deviation in the consumer demand which resulted in shutdown of all operations and production.

The vendors in the automotive voice recognition system industry are managing high reductions in productivity of their operations due to coronavirus lockdown and unavailability of workforce.

Restrictions on producers and disruption of cash flow due to the lockdown has a negative impact on the demand and supply cycle of automotive voice recognition system manufacturers.

Automotive voice recognition system manufacturing plants are being closed down due to coronavirus across the affected countries which in turn is increasing the delay in supply.

Top impacting factors: Market scenario analysis, trends, drivers, and impact analysis

Extended use of smartphone environment in cars, rise in trend of connected vehicles, and increase in demand for speech recognition system in the automotive sector are driving the growth of the market. However, high cost of premium voice recognition system and oligopoly in the development of voice recognition technology are expected to hamper the growth of the market. On the contrary, as voice recognition system can extend to integrated personal assistant system it is anticipated to create an opportunity for the market investments.

Increase in demand for voice recognition system in automobile

Technological developments in voice recognition such as speech biometric and voice dialing improves the performance of connected devices in the car. Speech recognition can be used in a vehicle for navigation system as well as a remote control for the infotainment system. The user can command through microphone installed in the car. Furthermore, increase in demand for voice-driven systems is expected to boost the growth of the automotive voice recognition system market. Installation of voice recognition software in the car infotainment systems is gaining popularity worldwide. Also, many countries have initiated the hands-free norms for vehicles that avoid the use of mobile phones while driving. Therefore, increase in demand for hands-free technology is expected to boost the growth of the automotive voice recognition system market.

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the automotive voice recognition system industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with challenges of the automotive voice recognition system market.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2027 to highlight the automotive voice recognition system market growth scenario.

We can also determine voice recognition system will remain a significant revenue shareholder in the global automotive voice recognition system market through the predictable future.

Questions answered in the global automotive voice recognition system market research report:

Which are the leading market players active in the automotive voice recognition system market?

What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

Automotive Voice Recognition System Market Report Highlights

By Technology

Embedded

Hybrid

By Application

Artificial Intelligence

Non-Artificial Intelligence

By Fuel Type

Internal Combustion engine (ICE)

Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV)

Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV)

Plug-in Electric Vehicles (PEV)

By End User

Economy Vehicles

Mid-Priced Vehicles

Luxury Vehicles

By Level of Autonomous

Autonomous

Conventional

Semi-Autonomous

By Region

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, rest of LAMEA)

Key Market PlayersDaimler, BMW, Pareteum Corporation, Ford, Nuance Communications Inc., Apple Inc., Alphabet Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Harman

