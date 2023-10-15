ICC World Cup 2023: Can Mendis Handle The Pressure Of Captaincy?

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sun 15 Oct 2023, 10:48 PM

Sri Lanka suffered a major blow on the eve of the match with captain Dasun Shanaka having to fly home with a thigh injury which leaves the side in a spot.

The Lankans have named Kusal Mendis as the stand-in captain.

Mendis has batted brilliantly, taking the attack to the bowlers, pace and spin, with breathtaking strokeplay.

In a side weakened by injury, his form becomes even more crucial.

But can he handle the pressure of captaincy?

The Australians have their own problems. Loaded with stars, the five-time champions have struggled in batting and bowling and looking terribly vulnerable.

Against India, Australia had their chances despite scoring a paltry 199. But after picking up the first three wickets for two runs, they failed to drive home the advantage as a resolute stand between Virat Kohli and KL Rahul saw India home.

Following that disappointing start came perhaps an even more painful defeat against South Africa, let down once again by bowlers as well as batsmen.

The celebrated pace trio of Starc, Cummins and Hazlewood has not looked threatening, though the last named has strived hard.

What hurt more is main spinner Adam Zampa's poor form. He's been ineffective on pitches where spin has played a big role.

In batting too, Warner, Marsh, Labuschagne, Smith, and the rest have hardly looked commanding.

All told, the Australian have looked surprisingly unfocused and unusually tardy. A third defeat could deliver a huge blow to their hopes of making it to the semis.

This match against a struggling opponent, offer an opportunity to turn things around. Time's running out!

Australia will definitely need a big knock from Steve Smith, their best batsmen.

Monday's match

Australia vs Sri Lanka

Ekana Stadium, Lucknow

12:30 pm UAE Time

Teams:

Australia (probable): 1 David Warner, 2 Mitchell Marsh, 3 Steven Smith, 4 Marnus Labuschagne, 5 Josh Inglis (wk), 6 Glenn Maxwell, 7 Marcus Stoinis, 8 Mitchell Starc, 9 Pat Cummins (capt), 10 Adam Zampa, 11 Josh Hazlewood

Sri Lanka (probable): 1 Pathum Nissanka, 2 Kusal Perera, 3 Kusal Mendis (capt, wk), 4 Sadeera Samarawickrama, 5 Charith Asalanka, 6 Dhananjaya de Silva, 7 Dunith Wellalage, 8 Chamika Karunaratne, 9 Maheesh Theekshana, 10 Kasun Rajitha, 11 Dilshan Madushanka

Head-to-head

Matches: 99

Australia wins: 63

Sri Lanka wins: 36