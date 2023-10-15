Thousands Protest Across Middle East In Support Of Palestinians

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) BAGHDAD --
Thousands of protesters poured onto the streets of several Middle East capitals Friday in support of Palestinians amid Israeli air strikes on
Gaza.
"No to the occupation! No to America!" chanted demonstrators gathered in central Baghdad after Shiite leader
Moqtada
Sadr called for a protest "in support of
Gaza" and against Israel, an AFP journalist reported.
"This rally is aimed at condemning what is happening in occupied Palestine, the bloodletting and the violation of rights," said Abu
Kayan, an
organiser
of the protest.
The besieged
Gaza
Strip has been under heavy Israeli bombardment since Saturday
after
Hamas' surprise attack.
The Israeli strikes have killed more than 1,530 people in the
Gaza
Strip, which has already been under a land, sea and air blockade for more than 15 years.
Anti-Israel protests were also held in Iran on Friday.
In the capital Tehran, demonstrators waved Iranian, Palestinian, and Lebanese
Hizbollahflags and held banners reading "Down with America" and "Down with Israel", an AFP journalist said.
Similar gatherings took place in other cities across Iran, where American
and Israeli flags were burned.
Iran, a country with a predominantly Shiite Muslim but non-Arab population, financially and militarily supports Hamas. Israel is their mutual sworn enemy.
In the Gulf state of Bahrain, hundreds of worshippers chanted "Death to Israel!" and "Death to America!" ahead of Friday prayers at
Diraz
mosque.
Hundreds of people then joined a protest march, some of them waving Palestinian flags and others stamping on Israeli and US emblems
that were laid on the ground.
