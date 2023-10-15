(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Austria will extend border checks with Slovakia until Nov. 2 to curb illegal migration.

Austria initially introduced the border control on Oct. 4 for a 10-day period.

The extension is conducted in coordination with the Czech Republic, Poland and Slovak security authorities.

The Czech Republic and Poland have also extended their border checks with Slovakia to Nov. 2, which were first imposed in early October to address illegal migration concerns.

