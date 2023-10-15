MOECC Holds Awareness Lecture On Migratory Birds

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MOECC) held Sunday an awareness lecture for Expo 2023 Doha visitors to mark World Migratory Bird Day 2023, in the Expo's Cultural Area.

Titled 'the importance of vegetation cover for migratory birds', the event saw a large turnout of visitors who learned about the migratory birds in Qatar and their role in maintaining local environment balance.

The lecture discussed the relationship between the vegetation and attracting migratory birds, and the MOECC's efforts to elevate community awareness of the threats facing migratory birds, their environmental importance, and the need for co-operation to preserve them.

Qatar is an important bird stop-over and a permanent home for about 300 species of birds.

Bird migration plays an important role in the global ecosystem, and Qatar is keen to provide the appropriate ecosystem to receive them.

