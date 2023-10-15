QF Workshops Connect Art With Health, Wellness

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Foundation (QF) hosted two accessible art workshops as part of its“Artful Minds” exhibition which, in partnership with the International Artists Doha, is celebrating the intersection of art, health, and wellness.

One of the accessible workshops hosted participants from the QF's“Ability Friendly” programme.

Attended by more than 20 participants with ages ranging from 7-29, most of whom were partially verbal, the workshop focused on puppet making.

Workshop organiser Ameera al-Aji, community art lead at the QF, said:“For individuals who may have difficulty expressing their emotions verbally, art provides a non-verbal form of communication and through it, they can explore their creativity independently, making choices about colours, techniques, and subjects all of which can contribute significantly towards boosting their self-esteem and overall wellbeing, and expressing their thoughts and emotions.”

One mother of a 13-year-old girl with developmental delay, who participated in the workshop, said:“My daughter does art at home too, but being at this workshop allowed her to be in a social setting with other children, which was a great change.”

“At the end of the workshop, she went up to the front and proudly showed everyone her work, something that is completely out of character for her, as she is quite shy,” the mother said.“ As a parent, witnessing my child do that for the first time was very special.”

The second workshop, focused on sculpturing, was attended by members of the Qatar Social and Cultural Centre for Blind (QSCCB).

With 10 participants from the QSCCB, including chairman Faisal al-Kooheji, the workshop saw participants use clay to express their thoughts by making different objects.

Ikrami Ahmed Fouad, a braille instructor at Al Noor Centre for the Blind who participated in the workshop, said:“I am 33 years old and blind by birth, and my whole life I never thought that visual arts can be enjoyable and accessible to the blind and visually impaired.”

“This workshop was testament to the fact that with a little bit of adaptation and assistance, everything can be made accessible, and, more importantly, how well a community that people don't think much of when it comes to arts can do if their needs are catered to,” he said.“I hope to see more such workshops, and hopefully in a more systematic way where those that are talented in arts can receive intensive training and develop their talent further.”

