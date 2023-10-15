Mot Lists Licensed Applications For Passenger Transportation

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Ministry of Transport (MoT) has said Uber, Karwa Technologies, Drive, Bad, Aber and Zoom Ride are the electronic applications that are licensed and permitted in Qatar to do the business of passenger transportation. MoT, in a post on its official X account, said legal action will be taken against violating companies.

