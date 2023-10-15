Moph Cautions Against Misleading Adverts

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) has stressed the importance for healthcare facilities and healthcare practitioners to adhere to standards and regulations of healthcare-related advertisements, to ensure the provision of correct and reliable information to patients and their families.

During the current year, the MoPH has found 51 advertisements for healthcare facilities and healthcare practitioners violating Circular No. 1/2021 and the amended Circular No. 1/2022 regarding monitoring the use of websites and social media platforms by healthcare providers and practitioners in Qatar for their advertisements. The ministry took the necessary legal procedures against the violators.

Director of the Department of Healthcare Professions at MoPH Dr Saad al-Kaabi stressed the Ministry's keenness to protect the health and safety of patients, as it works in this regard to monitor the compliance of healthcare care providers with the standards and criteria of advertisements related to healthcare, to ensure their compliance with the ethical and professional standards regulating them.

"We urge the public to cooperate closely and communicate with the Ministry of Public Health regarding any advertisements related to healthcare services that do not comply with standards or provide misleading information, regardless of the means whether visual, audio or electronic, including social media," Dr. Al Kaabi added.

For any inquiries or complaints related to advertisements for healthcare provided in healthcare facilities, residents can contact the Government Health Communication Center (GHCC). E-mails can be sent to the Fitness to Practice Section - Department of Healthcare Professions - Ministry of Public Health at gov.

