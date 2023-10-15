Kerala: Heavy Rain Alert In Kerala; Holiday Declared In Thiruvananthapuram District

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: Heavy rain will continue in the state today (Oct 16). The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange alert in 4 districts including Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Idukki today. Heavy rain will continue in the isolated place.



A yellow alert has been declared in 10 districts including Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode , Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod today.

The Thiruvananthapuram district collector Geromic George has declared holiday in all educational institutes including schools and professional colleges.



Meanwhile, waterlogging took place in many parts of Thiruvananthapuram district. Around 122 families living in Thekkumoodu Bund Colony were shifted to a secure place. Flooding also affected many houses in Kannammoola. Currently, the water has receded from the areas that were flooded on Sunday.

45 people were taken to shelters because water entered their homes in Puthanpalam. Similarly, there was severe flooding in Technopark, causing distress for the people there. The coastal areas were also flooded, with five coconut trees submerged underwater.

The Central Water Commission has said that the Vellakadav river in Thiruvananthapuram district has been declared on orange alert today. Meanwhile, the Neyyar River and the Vamanapuram River in Thiruvananthapuram have been declared yellow alert.



