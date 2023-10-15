Automotive Passenger Vehicle Sensor Market Product Development Strategies By Prominent Players

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Automotive passenger vehicle sensors are electronic devices that constantly monitor their surrounding areas and generate information for the vehicle's navigation and other pertinent operational tasks. These sensors in a vehicle play a very important role to determine a dangerous spot, view the surrounding environment, and safely drive the vehicle. Sensors help the vehicle to provide a suitable response such as emergency stop, accelerating/decelerating to turning, and evasive maneuvers. The response is determined by a central software component. In addition, these sensors provide the data for such actions to be taken. This is expected to boost the market growth over the forecast period.

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

COVID-19 pandemic has forced the automotive industry to re-think its business.

The global automobile sector has faced the most challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic due to the shutting-down of production houses, overflow of inventories, and decrease in demand.

The production may start soon after the lockdown but the increase in demand is estimated to take some time to restore, which is expected to affect the profitability of companies.

The premium segment may revive soon in the market, but it is estimated to take a long time to get back on track for the entire market after the lockdown.

Top impacting factors: Market scenario analysis, trends, drivers, and impact analysis

The key factors fueling the growth of the automotive passenger vehicle sensors market include the development of an affordable autonomous vehicle sensor and increase in government regulations through different sources to adopt sensors. However, system malfunction and high vehicle & infrastructure costs restrain the growth of the market. Furthermore, partnerships and joint ventures of various automobile giants with LiDAR providers are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the automotive passenger vehicle sensor market .

The automotive passenger vehicle sensor market trends are as follows:

Development of an affordable autonomous vehicle sensor

Manufacturers have developed a more affordable product after involving in a price war among the competitors in the market. The development of more affordable radar sensors is expected to offset their sales. These price wars have led to a high level of R&D efforts, bringing the new development of affordable and technologically-advanced autonomous vehicle sensors. However, the low cost of these sensors is driving their increased adoption, thereby driving the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Increase in government regulations through different sources to adopt sensors

Governments across the globe are promoting the adoption of sensors to maintain the safety of its people while driving a vehicle. Governments of many developing countries encourage their manufacturers and people to adopt these latest technologies. Therefore, these measures are estimated to be beneficial for the automotive passenger vehicle sensor market over the forecast period.

Key Market Players :Continental AG, Tele Tracking Technologies, Valeo, Fujitsu, Robert Bosch, Delphi Automotive, Brigade Electronics, NXP Semiconductors, Teledyne OpTech, Asahi Kasei Corporation, TriLumina.

By Type: Temperature Sensors, Pressure Sensors, Position Sensors, Oxygen Sensors, NOx Sensors, Speed Sensors.

By Vehicle: Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV), Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV).

By Sales Channel: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), Aftermarket.

By Application : Powertrain, Chassis, Exhaust, Safety & Control, Body Electronics, Telematics.

By Region : North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America , (Brazil, Mexico, rest of LATAM), the Middle East , Africa.



