Excellence Recognized: BHARTI Society NGO Receives Prestigious Award In New Delhi

Biomentors Health And Rural Target Intitiatives (B.H.A.R.T.I. Society) is a dedicated NGO that focuses on empowering the downtrodden sections of Indian society received an Award at a prestigious function organized recently in Welcome Heritage ITC Hotel in New Delhi.

One of the most renowned awards, awarded by Global Empire Events & BizNation TV, is commending the Bharti Society for its exceptional contribution in education, healthcare and community development. The event occurred on 12th October 2023 with the participation of many famous persons, state representatives, and employees of non-governmental organizations.

The BHARTI Society NGO has been helping marginalized sections of society in India for more than 10 years. These people stand out as remarkable examples of what is possible when someone is driven by compassion, diligent effort and commitment to making life better for others.

The organisation adopts a multi-faceted strategy in this regard by providing career guidance in government schools and Scholarships for underprivileged children who are pursuing professional courses like MBBS, assisting access to healthcare facilities and empowering women by developing their skills.

Apart from this, the BHARTI Society also takes a crucial lead in the process of providing relief and rehabilitation during times of natural catastrophes.

The recognition earned by the BHARTI Society signifies that they have never relented in working towards building a greater, fairer India. These projects have made significant contributions to the transformation of the lives of thousands of individuals thereby breaking the cycle of poverty and providing opportunities for a brighter future.

Bharti Singh (Chairperson of BHARTI Society) said“Upon receiving the prestigious award for my work in the NGO sector, I am both humbled and deeply honored. This recognition reaffirms my unwavering commitment to the cause and the incredible impact that dedicated individuals and organizations can have on our society. In the field of philanthropy and social service, awards like this one serve as not just a validation of my efforts, but also as a reminder of the collective responsibility we share to make the world a better place. It is not just my work that is being celebrated, but the efforts of countless volunteers, donors, partners, and fellow team members who have been instrumental in driving our mission forward”

This accolade serves as a reminder that philanthropy, compassion, and community spirit remain fundamental in building a better society.

BHARTI Society NGO's recognition in New Delhi underscores their invaluable contributions to the welfare and development of the nation, and they remain steadfast in their journey towards creating a brighter tomorrow for all.

