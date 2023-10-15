Hereditary Cancer Testing Market Expected To Reach $10.1 Billion By 2031 | CAGR 11.6%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hereditary cancer testing market 2031

Hereditary cancer testing market report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Hereditary cancer testing market was valued at $3.5 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $10.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.6% from 2022 to 2031. Hereditary cancer is any cancer caused by an inherited gene mutation. An inherited gene means that it is passed from the parent to the child within a family. The harmful variants in some genes are known to be associated with an increased risk of developing cancer. Genetic testing helps to estimate an individual, the chance of developing cancer in his of her lifetime. This can be done by searching for specific changes in the genes, chromosomes or proteins. These include breast cancer, ovarian cancer, colon cancer, thyroid cancer, prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, melanoma, kidney cancer and stomach cancer. Hereditary cancer test helps in predicting risk of a particular cancer type. Most breast and ovarian cancers are not caused by inherited mutations, so genetic testing does not help most women with a family health history of breast and ovarian cancer.

List of Key Players :

CSL Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Danaher Corporation, F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD, Myriad Genetics, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Illumina, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Qiagen NV, EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

For Purchase Inquiry

On the basis of cancer type, the market is classified into breast cancer, gastric cancer, ovarian cancer, prostate cancer, colorectal cancer, other cancers. The colorectal cancer segment is projected to exhibit the fastest market growth during the hereditary cancer testing market forecast period, owing to the increase in the number of breast cancer patients, increase in the cancer testing products available in the market.

On the basis of test type, the market is classified into predictive testing and diagnostic testing. The predictive testing segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate, owing to upsurge in demand of predictive testing performed in the hospitals and rise in the prevalence of various cancer types. Moreover, the rise in the preference of the predictive testing also helps in the growth of this segment in the hereditary cancer testing market share.

On the basis of end user, the market is classified into the market is classified into diagnostic centers, hospitals and clinics. Moreover, the hospitals segment is sub-classified by type as private and public. The diagnostic centers segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate, owing to the hereditary cancer testing market trends like increase in the number of diagnostic centers and increase in the adoption of hereditary cancer testing in the diagnostic centers. Furthermore, the rise in number of cancer patients also contributes in the growth of diagnostic centers segment in the hereditary cancer testing market share.

On the basis of region, the market is studied across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and Rest of LAMEA). In 2021, North America was the dominant region and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period, owing to high prevalence rate of cancer, increase in geriatric population, and surge in number of diagnostic procedures in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 13.8% during the analysis period, owing to the presence of high populace countries such as India and China, which in turn increases the prevalence rate of cancer types, and the increase in number of product launch and product approvals.

Download Sample Report

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) Offered by Allied Market Research:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link:

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of the domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn