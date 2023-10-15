Puerto Rico Maneuver Cost Microsoft $29 Bn Tax Bill

(MENAFN- Asia Times) This article was first published by ProPublica , a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom, as part of its series“Gutting the IRS: Who wins when a crucial agency is defunded.“

A multiyear campaign to slash the IRS budget has left it understaffed and on the defensive. That's been good news for tax cheats, the rich, and big corporations - but not for the poor.

In a long-awaited development, the largest audit in the history of the IRS has finally taken its next step. Last week, Microsoft announced that the agency had notified the company that it owes $28.9 billion in back taxes, plus penalties and interest.

The case is epic not only in dollars but in scope. As ProPublica reported in an in-depth narrative in 2020 , the IRS saw the case as a chance to prove the agency's effectiveness. Often cowed by the prospect of facing off against corporations with endless resources, the IRS set out to be bolder and more aggressive. It took the unusual step of hiring a corporate law firm to represent the agency, a step that incensed Microsoft. The company, along with others in its industry, responded by rallying allies in Congress to rein in the IRS.

The audit is already well over a decade old and likely to grow older, since Microsoft is allowed to appeal the IRS' conclusions and says it plans to. The audit focused on a deal the agency would later describe as“illusory in nature, serving no material economic purpose except to shift income.”