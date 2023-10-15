State Property Fund Raises UAH 59M From Eight Privatization Auctions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past week, the Ukrainian State Property Fund has raised UAH 59 million in the state budget from eight privatization auctions.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian State Property Fund on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“A total of UAH 59 million worth of investment has been raised by the Ukrainian State Property Fund from privatization auctions over the past week. Our team held eight auctions, involving 60 entrepreneurs,” the report states.

An average of 7.5 bidders were competing for each lot.

The largest sale was the State Institute for Design of Mining Enterprises 'Kryvbasproekt'. The lot was sold for UAH 54.3 million.

Most bidders (23) were competing for an abandoned real estate complex in the Zhytomyr region. The value of the lot increased by about 1,400 times, from UAH 1.1 thousand to UAH 1.5 million.