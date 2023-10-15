Turkmenistan Raises Its Imports Of Mineral Products From EU Countries

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 16. Turkmenistan imported mineral products from EU countries totaling
9.28 million euros from January through July of this year, a source
at Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, told
Trend .
These figures for the reporting period are 45.4 percent higher
than in the first seven months of last year (6.38 million
euros).
Turkmenistan imported mineral products from the EU in July 2023
in the amount of 1.63 euros, which is 3.1 times, or more than 1.12
million euros, more than in June 2023 (517,653 euros).
Meanwhile, Turkmenistan increased its imports from EU countries
by 20.4 percent in the first seven months of this year compared to
the period from January through July 2022 (318.43 million euros),
reaching a total of 383.5 million euros.
The trade turnover between Turkmenistan and the EU countries
totaled 1 billion euros in the preceding year, demonstrating a 25.9
percent reduction compared to 2021, when it stood at 1.35 billion
euros.
