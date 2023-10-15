Bamboo Toothbrush Market Expected To Reach $81.1 Million By 2031-Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bamboo is sustainable and environmentally friendly material. It easily grows after harvesting also, it is easily harvested.

PORTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“Bamboo Toothbrush Market ," The Bamboo Toothbrush Market Size was at $30.2 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $81.1 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Manual or electric toothbrushes are made from plastic, which takes many years to degrade and fills land fields. The alternative to these is a bamboo toothbrush. Acoording to Bamboo Toothbrush Market Analysis bamboo requires 33% less water and produces 35% more oxygen compared to trees and is a fastest growing plant. It has antibacterial properties because of which harmful bacteria will not grow on the toothbrush. The charcoal-infused toothbrush absorbs the most offensive stains from coffee to cigarettes while whitening and fighting bad breath.

The bamboo toothbrush market is classified on the basis of end-use, bristle type, and region. By end-use, the market is segmented into adult and children. The adult segment is expected to dominate the bamboo toothbrush market during the Bamboo Toothbrush Market Forecast period. While children's end-use will grow at a faster growth rate during the forecast period. Manufacturers are producing bamboo toothbrush in different sizes and different colors to attract kid consumer base. The survey done by GSK Consumer Healthcare (GSKCH), the world-leading consumer healthcare business, showed that 73% of consumers are willing to change their consumption habits to reduce their impact on the environment. On the basis of bristle type, the market is classified as soft, medium, and firm. On the basis of region, the market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America accounted for the largest market Bamboo Toothbrush Market Share in 2021. The presence of major manufacturers in the region has created consumers in North America to explore different products. U.S. has been one of the leading countries in the industry owing to a large consumer base having awareness regarding oral hygiene. The consumers in the region are also adopting biodegradable and sustainable products.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the bamboo toothbrush market growth. The closure pf production facilities and difficulty in sourcing the raw materials have severely damaged the bamboo toothbrush market globally. The major raw material for a bamboo toothbrush is bamboo. The major bamboo-producing countries are Japan, India, Vietnam, Thailand, China, Bangladesh, Laos, and some other Southeast Asian countries. The lockdown across the countries and restrictions on transportation activities along with the closure of cross-country borders have affected the overall industry. The lockdown has harmed the workforce and resource availability, affecting the bamboo toothbrush industry. Apart from that, the limited availability of product.

Key market players in the bamboo toothbrush market are employing a number of marketing strategies to promote services among customers. New product launches, celebrity endorsements, partnerships, and social media marketing are few of the strategies implemented by the top companies in the market. As a result, the market is expected to benefit from new and innovative marketing methods and rise in demand for Bamboo Toothbrush Market Trends. Furthermore, online discounts on the bamboo toothbrush are projected to boost their demand in the near future. The rise in popularity of sustainable products among the affluent and upper-class population is expected to boost the Bamboo Toothbrush Market Opportunity product demand in the coming years. An increase in number of manufacturers coming with attractive designs to attract younger consumers is expected to further propel the Bamboo Toothbrush Market Demand.

The major players operating in the bamboo toothbrush industry include Bamboo India, Brush with Bamboo, Colgate Palmotive Company, Bamboo brush company, Humble Group AB, Mother's vault, Bam&Boo, Bamboo toothbrush Bam & Boo, Enviromental toothbrush, Paivi enterprise, Mabboo, Church & Dwight Co. Inc, Boobam, Bamboos World, and The Bamboo Brush Society.

Key findings of the study

On the basis of end use, the adults dominated the market in the year 2021.

On the basis of bristle type, the soft segment is likely to be the fastest-growing segment with the CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period.

On the basis of nature, the organic segment is likely to be the fastest-growing segment with the CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period.

Region wise, North America dominated the global bamboo toothbrush market.

