In-Cosmetics Asia To Spotlight Key Developments In APAC Cosmetics Market Amid Shift Towards Sustainable Beauty

in-cosmetics Asia will return 7-9 November 2023 presenting a comprehensive agenda for brands to get ahead of the curve.

BANGKOK, THAILAND, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Over the last few years, the APAC cosmetics market has witnessed significant change. When it comes to skincare, an increasingly elderly population and consumer awareness continue to fuel the growth of anti-ageing products.Trends such as 'skinimalism' ( ) continue to rise in popularity, as consumers seek a streamlined cosmetic experience. In haircare and suncare, environmental conditions and rising temperatures are hiking product sales and rapidly piquing interest in ethical ingredients and formulations.Unpacking the biggest topics, innovations, and challenges across skincare, haircare, suncare, and sustainable beauty, in-cosmetics Asia will return 7-9 November 2023 presenting a comprehensive agenda for brands to get ahead of the curve.A sustainable futureGrowing consumer awareness and purchasing power in Asia have created a powerful shift towards sustainable products. According to research from market research company Euromonitor International, 75% of survey respondents in the personal care space were planning on developing products with vegan, vegetarian and plant-based claims in 2022 ( ).However, the demand for ethical cosmetics isn't just shaping new products and services but also the way brands operate and communicate with their customers. Euromonitor has recommended that cosmetic brands focus on consumer education and transparency to effectively communicate and encourage brand loyalty.This year's attendees will enjoy a dedicated 'Spotlight On' product showcase, focused on Sustainable, Conscious Beauty. Key sessions in the Spotlight On theatre include 'Voyage of sustainability: From the citrus flower, Dai-dai to Neona', scheduled to be hosted by Yunfei Xu, Marketing Manager at Ingredi Biotech. This presentation will focus on the benefits of Ingredi's new product Neona, such as its fair-trade agricultural practices with local growers and the flexible work opportunities the brand has created for local females in rural areas.Another key session scheduled for the Marketing Trends Theatre will be 'Conscious consumerism and the pursuit of sustainable beauty', by Euromonitor exploring how mindful consumerism has created a discernible shift in consumer shopping habits.An education in skincareValued at USD$76.82 billion in 2021 ( .), the APAC skincare market is expected to see significant growth over the next five years. However, there are certain challenges which need to be overcome to maintain this trajectory. These include adhering to government regulations, consumer demand for sustainable packaging, as well as ethical products and formulations.This year's programme will highlight some of the key developments in the market, and how brands are taking on prominent challenges. Run by Asia Cosme Lab and held in the Marketing Trends and Regulations Theatre, a session on Skintone Management will dive into the evolution of the market, where inclusivity is being increasingly championed.Driven by an increasingly elderly population, products with integrated anti-ageing properties are also growing in popularity. The programme will feature several technical seminars including 'For younger and healthier skin - Bioactive brightening & tightening solutions' run by Sylvia Liu, Product Manager, Bloomage Biotechnology, and 'Velvety skin feel and wrinkle reduction with upcycled fermentation ingredient' hosted by Kenji Oike, Chief Executive Officer, Vitamin C60 BioResearch Corporation.Haircare developmentThe Asian haircare market currently sits at USD$33.04 billion, expected to hit USD$43.59 billion by 2028, according to Mordor Intelligence ( ). As such, a host of experts will take to the stage to discuss the current consumer trends driving the expansion of the haircare industry.Highlights include a session in the Marketing Trends Theatre examining innovation in hair and scalp care, looking at the influence of skincare on the hair category with a focus on scalp-centric products and the rise of aromatherapeutic and ayurvedic plant ingredients. It will delve into evolving beauty standards and how these are driving hair trends and fostering innovation, as well as cross-regional differences and strategies for promoting long-term scalp and hair health.Tanya Rajani, Senior Beauty & Personal Care Analyst at Mintel India, will lead a discussion on India's hair oil secrets, analysing latest market trends and the role of hair oils in India from treatment to wellbeing.The event will feature 'Love is in the Hair' a visual showcase profiling trendy ingredients that are presented in formulated prototypes – demonstrating how they can be used in finished products.Innovation in suncareIn 2023, revenue in the APAC sun protection market hit USD$3.9 billion, with projections that the market will grow by 5.9% CAGR over the next five years ( ).This year's programme features several demonstrations on how to develop suncare products in the Formulation Lab. Kimberly Burch, Global Technical Applications Director - Personal Care at Elementis Specialties will be running 'Dry touch mineral sunscreen, a cold processed minimalist sun protection formula'. Attendees will learn how to prepare a pure mineral sunscreen with only 10 ingredients.Another key demonstration at the Formulation Lab, 'O/W waterproof mineral sunscreen with biodegradable emulsifier' will be hosted by Haruna Sawaguchi, Formulation Development Group at Nikko Chemicals. The session will demonstrate how to develop a low-viscosity, milk-type and waterproof mineral sunscreen that uses only UV shields.Sarah Gibson, Event Director for in-cosmetics Asia, commented:“Asia Pacific is the number one beauty market globally, and as a result, the eyes of the world are focused on the region and the innovation being generated there. The in-cosmetics Asia Education Programme will shine a light on this rapidly evolving market, focusing on the key trends, challenges and developments.“Sustainability is currently one of the biggest trends we're seeing in the region – with cosmetics brands altering their products, operations, and practices to meet the demands of a new generation of consumers. However, not so long ago, the topic would barely hit the corporate agenda, often serving as a tick box activity to be completed.“Through a combination of technical seminars, product and ingredient showcases, and marketing trends sessions, the in-cosmetics Asia education programme will highlight the biggest innovations in sustainable and ethical beauty today. With pre-show visitor registration currently at a record high, there is confirmed demand for better understanding and education in the industry – which in-cosmetics Asia is here to provide.”To find out more or to register to attend, visit

