Anti-Terror Operation Last Month Was Inevitable - President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15. The anti-terror
operation last month was inevitable, said President Ilham Aliyev as
he made a speech after raising the national flag of the Republic of
Azerbaijan in the city of Khankendi, Trend reports.
"The people of Azerbaijan know very well, and I am sure so does
the world community, that we wanted to resolve the
Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict peacefully. For
seventeen years, I personally participated in meaningless and
fruitless negotiations many times. Why? Because I thought that this
issue should be resolved peacefully. But gradually our hopes
dwindled. Analyzing the occupying policy of Armenia once again, I
can say with full confidence today that they had no intention of
returning even an inch of land to us," the head of state said.
MENAFN15102023000187011040ID1107243559
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.