Anti-Terror Operation Last Month Was Inevitable - President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15. The anti-terror operation last month was inevitable, said President Ilham Aliyev as he made a speech after raising the national flag of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the city of Khankendi, Trend reports.

"The people of Azerbaijan know very well, and I am sure so does the world community, that we wanted to resolve the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict peacefully. For seventeen years, I personally participated in meaningless and fruitless negotiations many times. Why? Because I thought that this issue should be resolved peacefully. But gradually our hopes dwindled. Analyzing the occupying policy of Armenia once again, I can say with full confidence today that they had no intention of returning even an inch of land to us," the head of state said.