Anti-Terror Operation Last Month Was Inevitable - President Ilham Aliyev


10/15/2023 7:13:03 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15. The anti-terror operation last month was inevitable, said President Ilham Aliyev as he made a speech after raising the national flag of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the city of Khankendi, Trend reports.

"The people of Azerbaijan know very well, and I am sure so does the world community, that we wanted to resolve the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict peacefully. For seventeen years, I personally participated in meaningless and fruitless negotiations many times. Why? Because I thought that this issue should be resolved peacefully. But gradually our hopes dwindled. Analyzing the occupying policy of Armenia once again, I can say with full confidence today that they had no intention of returning even an inch of land to us," the head of state said.

MENAFN15102023000187011040ID1107243559

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search