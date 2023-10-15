Commandant Appointed In Azerbaijan's Khankendi

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16. A commandant has
been appointed in the Azerbaijan's city of Khankendi, Trend reports.
A corresponding order was signed in this regard.
According to the order, Police Major General Sardar Safarov was
appointed commandant of the city of Khankendi of the Republic of
Azerbaijan.
