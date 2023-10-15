President Ilham Aliyev On Separatists: Obsession Over“Great Armenia” Made Them Miserable (VIDEO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev visited Khankendi on October 15.

While inspecting the office of one of the so-called“leaders” of Armenian separatist, President Ilham Aliyev noticed a pseudo-historical map of the“great Armenia” on the table.

“There it is, their illness,“great Armenia”. It's exactly what has made them miserable,” President Ilham Aliyev said.