Russians Increase Presence Of Missile Carriers In Black Sea Southern Defense Forces

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops have increased the presence of cruise missile carriers in the Black Sea.
Ukraine's southern defense forces reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"The enemy has increased the presence of missile carriers in the Black Sea. In addition to a submarine, two more frigates are on combat duty. The total volley of Kalibrs can reach 2️0," the post reads.
The level of the missile threat was assessed as very high.
