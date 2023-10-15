Electricity And Water Supply Restored In Almost All Parts Of Kherson - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Repair crews have managed to restore electricity and water supply in almost all parts of Kherson.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced this in his nightly video address , Ukrinform reports.

"As of now, Kherson has electricity and water supply restored in almost the entire city, except for ten houses in the Tavriiskyi neighborhood. As for these houses, the repair work should be completed tomorrow," Zelensky said.

He noted that today the consequences of strikes on energy facilities had to be eliminated not only in the Kherson region, but also in the Donetsk region.

At the same time, he said that there would be more Russian attacks on infrastructure, including power generation facilities and networks, as winter approaches.

"We must be prepared for this. We will strengthen our air defense as much as possible in the current circumstances. And even more: we are agreeing with our partners on such defense steps that have not been used before," he added.

Separately, Zelensky said that everyone has to do their part in defense to remain as resilient and strong as possible in all areas, because a lot will depend on the readiness of local authorities, particularly in cities, and on the preparatory work of energy companies and telecom operators.

Early on October 15, the invaders dropped guided bombs on Kherson. A critical infrastructure site came under attack, causing the interruption of mobile signal and internet connection and electricity supply. Later, the electricity supply was restored in the city.