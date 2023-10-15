Lunin: Real Madrid Is My Childhood Dream

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin has said whether he really wanted to leave the Spanish club.

He told this to

Ukrinform reports.

"At the end of last season I was thinking about it. It's normal when you don't play. But Real Madrid has always been a dream since I was young, you don't really want to leave. But you always want to play, you train to play, you want to feel the emotions of the games... we will see, now I'm focused on training," Lunin said.

He also noted that he received offers from other clubs, but he did not communicate with potential buyers.

"There were offers from other clubs but I didn't talk to them, there was nothing serious. [...] I do what I have to, at the end it's Ancelotti who decides. Kepa and I compete, we do the same work, we will see, the season is long. We are competing but only on the pitch, off the pitch it's all perfect [between us]. He's a new player, just like I was a few years ago. We have to act like a team," Lunin said.

The contract of the 24-year-old Ukrainian with Real Madrid expires next summer. Lunin played two matches for the Spanish club this season.

