Interior Ministry's Explosives Experts Find Over 700,000 Dangerous Objects

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Internal Affairs Ministry on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Over 707,000 explosive items were discovered by the sappers of the Ukrainian Internal Affairs Ministry. Demining efforts continue. More than 152,000 hectares have already been inspected,” Ukrainian Internal Affairs Minister Ihor Klymenko noted.

Explosives experts are assisted by modern equipment and special purpose vehicles, which are used to detect and destroy dangerous objects remotely.

The ministry also published a video, showing the operational performance of the GCS-200 explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) vehicle, which deeply clears the ground and saves the lives of sappers.