Instead Of Being Obsessed With Armenians' Fate, Let West Repay Its Dark Past

Qabil Ashirov
The trickeries of Armenia and France have no borders. Armenian
media outlets circulated a statement and presented it as if a joint
statement by 34 countries. However, according to the official
webpage of the Human Rights Council, it has been delivered
virtually on behalf of France and Armenia only. Moreover, on the
one hand, the statement speaks about the rights of separatists, on
the other hand, it points out that the sovereignty and territorial
integrity of both Armenia and Azerbaijan should be fully respected.
Supporting the separatist movement in Azerbaijan and expressing
full respect for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity are two totally
different notions. Even the idiots can understand it easily, but
France and Armenia do not.
It is worth noting that the words in the statement remind me of
the rhetoric of the Garabagh clique which usurped power in Yerevan
and robbed the country over twenty years. Like the statement, the
clique, which had invaded 20 percent of Azerbaijani territories,
used to say that they respected the territorial integrity of
Azerbaijan. By the way, the statement should have condemned those
who forced Armenians to leave Garabagh, not to accept Azerbaijani
citizenship, but not Azerbaijan. They again removed a group of
Armenians from Garabagh and made them a tool for their political
game - as if they thought that they could put pressure on
Pashinyan. They tried to overthrow Pashinyan several times but
failed. At last, they resorted to playing with the demography of
Armenia. As is known, when the clique was in power, the economy of
Armenia stagnated. The GDP ebbed and flowed between $13-18bn for 10
years from 2008-2018. Armenian economy managed to overpass the
psychological point of $18bn during Pashinyan. Thus, Pashinyan
challenged the Garabagh clique with the economy. So, the clique
aims to strike back Pashinyan with his own weapons. Thus, pointing
to Azerbaijan as the reason for the migration of Armenians from the
Garabagh is groundless and slanderous.
Meanwhile, it should not be forgotten that it is not only the
clique but also Yerevan and France, the architects of the heinous
statement, who are keen to take advantage of the calamities of
civilians. Otherwise, they would have helped Azerbaijan on
reintegration. However, Armenia had propagated hatred against
Azerbaijan for 30 years and after 2020 France started to continue
the propaganda, let alone assisting Azerbaijan. France intends to
increase tension in the region and disrupt the peace process by
discriminating against Azerbaijanis and baseless accusations
against Azerbaijan. Because the more conflict continues, the more
fruitful conditions be developed for Paris to station in the
region. In addition, keeping in mind that half a million Armenians
live in France, the ongoing conflict will also help to recruit
votes for good.
Another proof that France is not interested in peace and is
biased, is the stance of Paris. For example, France has never
voiced the fate of one million refugees and IDPs, of different
origins who found shelter in Azerbaijan, dispelled by Armenia. As a
matter of course, the heinous document initiated by the two sister
countries is not excluded and the fate of these refugees and IDPs
was not touched on.
Meanwhile, they incorrectly called Armenian migrants "refugees"
in abundance in the statement. We say incorrectly because these
people cannot be "refugees" thanks to the shortsightedness of
Armenian politicians. As is known, a refugee is a person who has
been forced to leave their country in order to escape war,
persecution, or natural disaster. Since Yerevan granted citizenship
to the Armenian residents of Garabagh, they cannot be considered
refugees but ordinary Armenian citizens returning to their
motherland. Secondly, Azerbaijan proclaimed that Armenian residents
of Garabagh are its citizens and it will provide all basic needs
for these people. These people left Garabagh on their own desire.
So, if a person leaves one country on his/her own desire, he/she is
not considered a refugee but a migrant. Otherwise, given that
dozens of Hayk leave Armenia every year, in this case, the world,
including France, should accuse Armenia of ethnic cleansing.
To top it all off, France, Armenia, and other countries who
endorsed the heinous statement are the last countries to accuse
Azerbaijan of something. The world has not and will not forget the
atrocities conducted by several of these countries. Take Japan, for
example. A country that buried hundreds of Chinese alive in the
first half of the last century cannot teach us anything about human
rights. As for the United Kingdom, it is well known that local
people of former British Colonies were exterminated. The number of
Indigenous people in the USA, Australia, and New Zealand is
tantamount to roughly zero. They are not represented in the
economy, politics, art, and so on.
Belgium's concerns over human rights are another comedy. It had
better to pay compensation to the forechildren of the Congolese
rather than being obsessed with the fate of Armenians for Belgium.
As is known, during the dark colonial period in accordance with the
order of greedy and bloodthirsty Belgian king Leopold II, a quota
was determined for all Congolese to harvest natural rubber. Hands
of any Congolese who failed to harvest the proper volume of rubber
were chopped off and this bloody inhuman policy continued until the
initiate of the last century.
Spanish vandalism of the Latin American Indians does not lag
behind Belgium's atrocities in Congo. Bartolome de las Casas's book
gives detailed information about the Indian Massacres conducted by
the Spanish. The atrocities extended to such a degree that even
Spanish clergyman Bartolome de las Casas could not endure.
To give it its due, none of the vandalism and atrocities
conducted during the dark colonial period, cannot be compared with
deeds conducted by France. French atrocities in Africa, the Far
East, and the Caribbean can be called the epos of atrocities.
