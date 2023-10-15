Kuwait Leads General Ratings Of World Bowling Championships

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 15 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's male and female players were in the standout of singles, doubles, trios and quintuples games of the 2023 IBF World Bowling Championships, which came to a close on Sunday evening.

The championship, hosted by Kuwait Bowling Sporting Club in Al-Salmiya, Kuwait, between October 3 and 15, was organized by Kuwait in collaboration with International Bowling Federation (IBF).

The Canadian team were crowed champion of the men's quintuple games after beating their Korean peers in the final with China and Lithuania sharing the third place by reaching the semifinal.

Korea's women's team won the top place in the quintuple games after beating Malaysia's while China and Singapore shared the third place by reaching the semifinal.

Chairman of the organizing committee and president of Kuwait Bowling Sporting Club Sheikh Talal Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah hailed the success of the championship, saying that participating teams showed high level of expertise.

"The organizing committee decided, under government instructions, to cancel all celebrations planned for the closing ceremony in solidarity with the brotherly people of Palestine who face brutal aggression by the Israeli occupation forces," Sheikh Talal told reporters. (end)

