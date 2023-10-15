Blinken Urges Working Together To End Mideast Conflict

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Oct 15 (KUNA) -- US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken outlined "two paths" for addressing the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, one through greater integration, normalization, collaboration and affirmation of the rights of Palestinians, and another through death and destruction.

During his meeting with Egyptian President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi in Cairo on Sunday, Secretary Blinken said, "We're determined to stand against Hamas and what it has done, and to make sure that it can't happen again. -"

"We come to work together as well to ensure that this crisis, this conflict doesn't spread to other places, and we come to think together about a way forward for everyone that is positive, affirmative - the contrary of the vision that Hamas has, which is simply terror, destruction, murder.

"What we've seen these last days, I think, makes clear that there really are two paths for this region.

"And one is the path of greater integration, normalization, collaboration, affirmation of the rights of Palestinians, and working together in common purpose, common benefit - that's one path.

"The other practice the one that's offered by Hamas - a path, as I said, that offers nothing but death, destruction, terror, nihilism," he stressed.

"I think the choice is very clear. The challenge is for us to work together to put everyone clearly, affirmatively on that first path," Secretary Blinken said.

"We know that that's what the overwhelming majority of people in this region want, it's certainly what we believe they need, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to consult with you about the challenges we face in the immediate, but also on a path forward that takes us to a better place," he added.

On his part, Egyptian President regretted that thousands of civilians, including children, fell victim to the ongoing violence in the occupied Palestinian territories on both sides.

"We're talking about children - we're talking about 2,500 Palestinian children who were victims, and 150 on the Israeli side. I'm saying this now because we are facing here a huge crisis, and I'm quite concerned about the reaction - they just overextend the right of self-defense, and it turns into a convicted punishment of 2.3 million Palestinians living in," Al-Sisi told his guest.

"Yes, it is true what happened over the past nine days was very difficult and too much, and we unequivocally condemn it. But we need to understand that this is the result of accumulated fury and hatred over four decades, where the Palestinians had no hope to find a solution.--

"We have to evade very dire consequences that would afflict the Middle East. We're trying very hard to contain and resolve the crisis and avoid any other parties getting into the conflict," Al-Sisi stressed. (pickup previous)

aff









MENAFN15102023000071011013ID1107243534