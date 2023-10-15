Blinken: Rafah Border Crossing Will Be Reopened

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Oct 15 (KUNA) -- US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken said "there's a determination in every country I went to make sure that this conflict doesn't spread." US President Joe "Biden has been very clear about this, and you've heard him repeatedly say to anyone, state or non-state, that is thinking of taking advantage of this situation: don't do it," he told the press following his meeting with Egyptian President Abdulfattah El-Sisi in Cairo on Sunday. "And we've backed up those words with concrete actions, including the deployment now of our two largest aircraft carrier battle groups to the region. "That's not meant as a provocation; it's meant as a deterrent. It's meant to make clear that no one should do anything that could add fuel to the fire in any other place. So I think that's very clear.

"It's also clear from our conversations with all of these other countries that they strongly share that view and they are using their own influence, their own relationships to try to make sure that this doesn't happen.

"With regard to Rafah, I had a very good conversation with President El-Sisi. We have put in place - Egypt has put in place a lot of material support for people in Gaza. "And Rafah will be reopened. We're putting in place with the United Nations, with Egypt, with Israel, with others, a mechanism by which to get the assistance in and to get it to people who need it," Secretary Blinken disclosed. "And that's exactly why (US Special Envoy for Middle East Humanitarian Issues) Ambassador (David) Satterfield is now taking this on - the President appointed him today. He'll be here on the ground tomorrow to work out all the practical details so we can move this forward," he added. (pickup previous) mm

