Kuwait U-23 Football Team Lose To Qatar 0-1 Friendly

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Oct 15 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's football team were defeated by their Qatari hosts 1-0 on Sunday in a friendly match, within the framework of preparations for the AFC U-23 Asian Cup due in Doha in April 2024.
Speaking to KUNA in a statement, Jarrah Al-Atiqi, head of the team, said the Kuwaiti players' performance is reassuring as they did their best over 90 minutes of the game.
He noted that the main goal is to get benefits from such matches and offer an honorable level at the end of the Asian cup, which qualifies for Paris Olympics. (end)
sss
MENAFN15102023000071011013ID1107243532
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.