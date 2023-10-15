France Evacuates Over 2,000 Nationals From Israeli Occupation City

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Oct 15 (KUNA) -- More than 2,000 French nationals have been evacuated from the Israeli occupation city of Tel Aviv, the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Sunday, noting that more flights are scheduled for tomorrow.

A statement by the ministry added that several special flights were organized to allow the French who were unable to find available seats on commercial flights that are still open in the city awaiting return to national territory.

The statement confirmed that vulnerable people (unaccompanied minors and pregnant women in particular), those with disabilities, or those suffering from a medical condition that constitutes a specific emergency will have priority on special these designated flights.

The statement noted, "we are working with Air France to resume commercial flights as soon as possible."

Recently, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna visit the Israeli occupation.

Earlier, French authorities announced that the number of French nationals who died since last Saturday had reached 19 people and 13 still missing. (end)

