Will We Still Have Antibiotics In 50 Years? We Asked 7 Global Experts

Author: André O. Hudson

(MENAFN- The Conversation) Almost since antibiotics were first discovered , we've been aware bacteria can learn how to overcome these medicines, a phenomenon known as antimicrobial resistance.

The World Health Organization says we're currently losing to the bugs , with resistance increasing and too few new antibiotics in the pipeline.

We wanted to know whether experts around the world think we will still have effective antibiotics in 50 years. Seven out of seven experts said yes.