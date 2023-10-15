Eddy Andrews Digital Marketing Launches Pro Bono Initiative For Nonprofits

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, October 16, 2023/EINPresswire / -- Eddy Andrews Digital Marketing is proud to announce the launch of its new pro bono initiative, aimed at providing digital marketing services to nonprofit organizations in need.As part of its commitment to corporate social responsibility, the agency will offer its expertise and resources to nonprofit organizations free of charge. This initiative is designed to empower nonprofits to raise awareness, attract volunteers, and secure donations more effectively through digital channels.Eddy Andrews, CEO of Eddy Andrews Digital Marketing, spoke passionately about the initiative, saying, "We believe that digital marketing can play a crucial role in advancing the missions of nonprofit organizations. By offering our services pro bono, we hope to make a meaningful impact on causes that matter most."Nonprofit organizations interested in participating in this initiative are invited to apply through the agency's website. Eddy Andrews Digital Marketing will select a limited number of nonprofits each year to work with, based on the scope of their projects and alignment with the agency's values.In addition to offering digital marketing services, the agency will also provide training and guidance to help nonprofit teams build their in-house digital marketing capabilities.This pro bono initiative reflects Eddy Andrews Digital Marketing's commitment to giving back to the community and using its expertise to support worthy causes.For more information about the pro bono initiative and how nonprofits can apply, please visit website.

