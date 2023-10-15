Radio Frequency (RF) Packaging Market To Hit US$ 79 Billion Globally By 2033: Fact.MR Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rockville , Oct. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global radio frequency (RF) packaging market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 79 billion by the end of 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2023 to 2033.

Growing adoption of wireless technologies across industries has proven pivotal in creating the demand for RF packaging. Advances in packaging methods that offer increased performance, reliability, and miniaturization are expected to remain in demand for the foreseeable future. Furthermore, RF functionality can be integrated into other technologies, such as sensors, artificial intelligence, and edge computing, which will drive the development of innovative packaging.



The industrial sector is experiencing rapid growth globally. Manufacturing industries are expanding in both developed and developing countries. These factors result in a significant increase in RF packaging. As a result, there is a high probability that market opportunities could be created by the consumption of automotive and wireless technologies. As vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication, infotainment systems, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADASs) become more prevalent, RF technologies are being incorporated into the automotive industry. As a result, RF packaging solutions that can withstand harsh operating conditions and provide reliable performance are in high demand.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2033) US$ 79 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2033) 11.2% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 65 Tables No. of Figures 108 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study



The global RF packaging market was valued at US$ 25.1 billion in 2022.

The system-in-package (SiP) segment, under by packaging type, is projected to expand at a CAGR of 11.6% from 2023 to 2033.

Ku frequency band is expected to hold a market share of 35.5% in 2023.

Application of RF packaging in consumer electronics is projected to grow at 11.7% CAGR and reach a market value of US$ 32.4 billion by 2033. The market for radio frequency packaging in East Asia is predicted to reach a valuation of US$ 47.4 billion by 2033.

“Advancements in semiconductor packaging revolutionizing the electronics industry by enabling smaller, faster, & more efficient devices , ” says a Fact analyst.

Market Growth Stratagems

Leading manufacturers of radio frequency packaging solutions are:-



Analog Devices, Inc.

ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING

Broadcom

Infineon Technologies

Mercury Systems Inc

Murata Manufacturing

NXP Semiconductors

Qorvo, Inc.

Skyworks Solutions

STMicroelectronics

TDK Corporation

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited Texas Instruments

Market players compete by creating low-cost goods that provide greater flexibility and performance combined with quicker access to mobile data. Additionally, producers make investments in the creation of goods using energy-efficient components made of materials like silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN). Additionally, businesses are concentrating on cutting-edge speciality technologies for 5G and IoT applications, such as radio frequency with 3D intelligent sensors.

Country-wise Perspectives

Why are RF Packaging Manufacturers Converging in the US?

"Heavy Dependence on RF Technology for Military and Defense Activities"

In 2023, it is predicted that the US market for RF packaging would reach $4.92 billion.

The manufacture and distribution of packaging solutions especially created for radio frequency (RF) components and apparatus is a market in the United States. Radar systems, IoT devices, and other wireless communication systems, as well as smartphones, depend heavily on RF packaging. The demand for specialist RF packaging solutions is fueled by the military and defense industry in the United States' heavy reliance on RF technology for communication, radar, and electronic warfare applications.

As wireless communication technologies advance, the radio frequency packaging industry in the US is anticipated to expand further. It is projected that continued demand for RF packaging solutions will be driven by the deployment of IoT devices, the expansion of 5G networks, and the advancement of autonomous vehicles.

More Valuable Insights on offer

Fact, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global radio frequency packaging market, presenting historical market data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033.

The study reveals essential insights based on packaging type(system-in-package [SiP], package-on-package [PoP], 3D packaging), frequency band (Ku band, K band, Ka band, Q band, U band, V band), and application (aerospace & defense, automotive, consumer electronics, healthcare, industrial, others), across key regions of the world (North America, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and the Middle East & Africa).

