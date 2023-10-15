America's Boating Channel Features ALWAYS READY From The WSF On Smart TV

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, October 15, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- America's Boating ChannelTM, the U.S. Coast Guard funded boating safety and boater education video service produced by United States Power Squadrons® (USPS), is now featuring ALWAYS READY from the Water Sports Foundation (WSF) on America's Boating Channel's smart TV and online services. The WSF is a U.S. Coast Guard boating safety non-profit grant recipient with an extensive library of more than 200 video PSAs covering nearly every boating safety subject.

In ALWAYS READY, the WSF takes viewers to U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi for an exciting boating safety documentary. The video will be Featured Now on America's Boating Channel's free smart TV app on Roku and Fire TV, on AmericasBoatingChannel, and on its YouTube channel, as well as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and other social networks from October 15 through 21.

The announcement was made by America's Boating Channel's Vice President of Smart TV, Kathy Strachan, and the WSF Executive Director Jim Emmons.

“We are thrilled to feature the WSF's ALWAYS READY, a Boating Safety Documentary, this week on our smart TV and online services. Viewers can now also tune-in to the WSF's wide-ranging videos on topics including life jackets, boating under the influence (BUI), engine cut-off switches (ECOS), boating safety for paddle sports, sailing, and personal watercraft (PWCs), as well as boating safety testimonials from marine industry personalities anytime at bit/WSFonTV,” said Kathy Strachan.

The WSF Executive Director Jim Emmons added,“We're excited to have ALWAYS READY featured now on America's Boating Channel to promote recreational boating safety and to encourage viewers to check-out the rest of our extensive catalog of videos at bit/WSFonTV. One boating fatality is one too many, so in our opinion, there's never enough promotion of safer boating practices.”

“As grateful recipients of financial support from the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund administered by the U.S. Coast Guard, America's Boating Channel and the Water Sports Foundation are pleased to showcase the extraordinary work of the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi,” concluded Strachan.

Smart TV viewers can subscribe to America's Boating Channel for free on Roku and FireTV. On Roku, viewers can select Store using their Roku remotes, click on Channels, search for Americas Boating Channel, and then add the channel. On FireTV, viewers can go to Apps on their FireTV Main Menu, search for Americas Boating Channel, select Get, and then download the app.

Online, the best ways to view the video are to visit AmericasBoatingChannel or subscribe at no charge to America's Boating Channel on YouTube.

About America's Boating Channel

America's Boating ChannelTM is produced for United States Power Squadrons® (USPS) by Lafferty Media Partners (LMP) under a grant from the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund, administered by the U.S. Coast Guard. The service features professionally produced, high-definition, safe boating and boater education videos, along with boating themed entertainment and informational television programs. America's Boating Channel has been recognized with the National Boating Industry Safety Award as the 2021 Top Marine Media Outlet, and with the 2022 International Boating and Water Safety Summit Communication Award for the top Video Public Service Announcement (PSA) Series.

AmericasBoatingChannel

About The Water Sports Foundation (WSF)

Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, the Water Sports Foundation is the non-profit educational arm of the Water Sports Industry Association. Since 2011, the WSF has successfully managed boating safety outreach projects as a U.S. Coast Guard non-profit grant recipient. The Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund administered through congressional action provides funding for the U.S. Coast Guard's recreational boating safety non-profit grants program. WaterSportsFoundation

