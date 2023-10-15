Minetek Launches Power Division To Revolutionise Mining Electrical And Power Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Kingsley ShirtliffSINGLETON, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA , October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Minetek, a renowned global leader in mining solutions, proudly announces the inauguration of Minetek Power , a dedicated division committed to delivering integrated electrical and power solutions to the mining industry. With an unwavering commitment to quality and customer service, Minetek Power aims to transform how operations address their power requirements in demanding above and underground mining environments.The establishment of Minetek Power is a response to market feedback that highlighted prolonged wait times for subpar electrical solutions suffering from quality and longevity issues, often failing to meet site requirements and expectations. Recognising the pressing need for a reliable and efficient power supplier, Minetek Power fills this void by offering quick turnaround times, often months faster than industry-standard lead times. Focusing on high-quality products engineered by in-house design, engineering and manufacturing teams, Minetek Power aspires to provide a premium customer experience supported by a dedicated team that facilitates site installation and commissioning.Understanding the mining industry's unique challenges, Minetek Power has developed a comprehensive range of power products and services designed to support safe and reliable operations in the harshest conditions.Building on Minetek's proven track record in providing complex power solutions to industrial and mining operations as part of Minetek Air and Water projects, Minetek Power offers a complete and tailored end-to-end solution through a highly skilled and experienced team of electrical engineers, designers, operators, and managers. Our dedicated team ensures that every project is executed efficiently to the highest performance and reliability standards.Minetek Power's product portfolio encompasses a wide range of power solutions tailored to meet specific industry needs, including:> Substations - The ultimate electrical solution for controlling and managing critical power generation, transmission, and distribution systems at mines.> Switchrooms - Designed to house critical electrical infrastructure in industrial settings, providing air conditioning for optimum equipment life and operator comfort.> Fan Starters - Specifically designed for harsh underground mining and tunnelling environments, providing safe, reliable protection and control of ventilation operations.> Pump Starters - Enabling reliable and efficient pump operations in various industrial settings, including underground mining.> Electrical Switchboards - Safely receiving primary power supplies and feeding downstream applications, featuring a modular design and high ingress protection.> Distribution Boards - Configurable for various high and low-voltage infrastructure applications, available in standalone, skid, or frame-mounted options.> Mining Drill Starters - Industry-leading motor control and electrical protection for heavy drilling equipment in challenging underground settings.Complementing their standard product offerings, Minetek Power specialises in custom projects tailored to meet unique site requirements and specifications. Minetek aims to exceed customer expectations and meet site requirements on every project.Minetek Power is excited to embark on this new venture, empowering excellence in mining operations through integrated electrical and power solutions. To learn more about Minetek Power and our comprehensive range of offerings, please visitMinetek is a globally recognised provider of innovative and technology-driven industrial solutions, committed to delivering high-quality products and services to customers across the mining, power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries. Focusing on innovation, reliability, and customer satisfaction, Minetek strives to exceed industry standards and empower businesses to achieve operational excellence.

