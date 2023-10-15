President: Today We Are In The Center Of Khankendi, Under The Flag Of Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Today, the words I said during the occupation and the words
people have been repeating are the biggest reward for me. I said
back then that I knew how to do something and when to do it, said
President Ilham Aliyev as he made a speech after raising the
national flag of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the city of
Khankendi.
The head of state said:“Even when the Second Karabakh War
stopped, the people of Azerbaijan knew that I knew this. Less than
three years have passed since that day, and we are here today, in
Khankendi, in the center of Khankendi, standing under the Coat of
Arms and the Flag of Azerbaijan. It is a great happiness and a
historic event. Perhaps it is not right for me to talk about
history now because we lived this history. We created this
history.”
