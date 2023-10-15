Sugovushan Reservoir Was Put Into Commission After Repair And Renovation In Tartar District

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has participated in a ceremony to commission the Sugovushan reservoir after its repair and renovation in the Tartar district.

Chairman of the Azerbaijan State Water Reserves Agency Zaur Mikayilov briefed the President of Azerbaijan on the works done.

The total capacity of the reservoir is 5.86 million cubic meters. The dam is 630 meters long, 28 meters high and 10 meters wide.

The head of state saw a video about works accomplished at the reservoir.

President Ilham Aliyev launched the Sugovushan reservoir.

A new administrative building, security office, maintenance office and pumping station have been built here.

