Sugovushan Reservoir Was Put Into Commission After Repair And Renovation In Tartar District

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has
participated in a ceremony to commission the Sugovushan reservoir
after its repair and renovation in the Tartar district.
Chairman of the Azerbaijan State Water Reserves Agency Zaur
Mikayilov briefed the President of Azerbaijan on the works
done.
The total capacity of the reservoir is 5.86 million cubic
meters. The dam is 630 meters long, 28 meters high and 10 meters
wide.
The head of state saw a video about works accomplished at the
reservoir.
President Ilham Aliyev launched the Sugovushan reservoir.
A new administrative building, security office, maintenance
office and pumping station have been built here.
