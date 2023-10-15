6.3 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Northwestern Afghanistan, Injuring 100

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Another powerful earthquake measuring 6.3 on the Richter scale
jolted northwestern Afghanistan on Sunday, injuring at least 100, a
health official said, Azernews reports, citing
Yeni Safak.
The US Geological Survey said the latest quake's epicenter was
about 34 kilometers (21 miles) outside Herat, a provincial capital,
and 8 kilometers (5 miles) below the surface.
Local broadcaster Tolo News quoted Farhad Afzali, a local health
official, confirming injuries to at least 100 people.
He gave no details of the severity of the injuries.
There were reports of damage to scores of houses, but they were
not immediately confirmed officially.
A statement from Afghanistan's Information Ministry, run by the
interim Taliban administration, said the quake shook Herat and
adjoining provinces, knocking out electricity in most of the Herat
province.
Herat, which borders Iran and is known as the country's cultural
capital, has been hit by a series of earthquakes over the past
week.
Powerful earthquakes on Oct. 7 flattened villages and killed
over 2,000 people, apart from injuring thousands in the region, in
one of the worst quakes seen in the country in recent years.
More than 90% of the people killed in last week's quake were
women and children, Siddig Ibrahim, the head of UNICEF's field
office in Herat, said on Thursday.
Most of the men were away working in the fields or elsewhere,
leaving women doing chores and children at home when buildings
collapsed, he explained.
