Political Consultations Between Türkiye And Greece To Be Held In Athens Next Week

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Joint Action Plan meeting and political consultations
between Türkiye and Greece are scheduled to take place in Athens on
Oct. 16-17, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Sunday, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.
Within the scope of Positive Agenda dialogue, delegations led by
Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Burak Akcapar, and Greek
counterpart Konstantinos Fragogiannis will hold a meeting on Oct.
16, the ministry said in a statement.
"A review is planned of the progress made since the last meeting
in Ankara on March 22, 2023 ... for the development of bilateral
relations on trade, economy, energy, transport, education, health
and environment as well as societal relations," it said.
New areas of cooperation that can be included in the process
will also be explored.
Meanwhile, within the framework of regular political
consultations between the foreign ministries of the two countries,
delegation-level talks will be held on Oct. 17 to discuss bilateral
relations, as well as regional and international issues.
MENAFN15102023000195011045ID1107243431
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.