When Our Lands Were Occupied All Major Powers Were Behind Armenia - President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) When our lands were occupied, no country stood with us. They did
not give us even moral support. All major powers were behind
Armenia and today's history shows it once again. Look at the
countries that are most hostile to Azerbaijan today. These
countries were next to Armenia at that time in 1992-1993, incited
them to invade our territory, supported the invasion and justified
them. Nothing has changed in these 30 years, said President Ilham
Aliyev as he made a speech after raising the national flag of
Azerbaijan in the city of Khankendi.
“Our people were faced with great tragedies. One 1 million
people were left homeless. Our lands were completely destroyed.
Today, every visitor to the liberated lands can see Armenian
savagery with their own eyes. There is not a single sound building
left here. Ethnic cleansing has been carried out against us.
Genocide was committed against us, the Khojaly genocide. More than
a dozen countries have recognized Khojaly as an act of genocide.
The movement called“Justice for Khojaly!” has become international
scope. The road we have covered from that difficult period to this
day is one of honor and dignity. We united and gathered strength,”
the head of state noted.
