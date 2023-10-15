Kindergarten, House Damaged In Russian Shelling Of Kherson Region's Zolota Balka

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders have shelled the Kherson region's village of Zolota Balka, causing damage to a residential house, household buildings, and a kindergarten.

“The occupiers opened fire on Zolota Balka. About 28 explosions were recorded. A detached house and household buildings were hit. A kindergarten was also damaged,” the report states.

A reminder that, on the night of October 15, 2023, an elderly man was seriously injured in Russian shelling of the Kherson region's Kizomys.

