Zaporizhzhia District's Community Struck By Russian Missile

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops have launched a missile strike on a community in the Zaporizhzhia district.

The relevant statement was made by Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Head Yurii Malashko on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“At 03:11 p.m., Russian soldiers launched a missile strike on a rural territorial community in the Zaporizhzhia district,” Malashko wrote.

In his words, the type of the missile used by Russian occupiers is yet to be identified. The enemy projectile landed in the open area.

No casualties or damage have been reported so far.

A reminder that, on the night of October 15, 2023, Russian troops fired three S-300 missiles at the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia.