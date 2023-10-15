Kherson Remaining Under Extensive Enemy Fire

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops continue extensively shelling the city of Kherson. Enemy attacks are causing damage to power transmission lines and residential houses.

The relevant statement was made by Kherson City Military Administration Head Roman Mrochko on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Explosions are rocking Kherson! The city is remaining under extensive attacks by Russian occupation troops. Power transmission lines were damaged in enemy shelling, and houses were destroyed,” Mrochko wrote.

He shared a photograph, showing the consequences of Russian shelling of Kherson's Korabelnyi district.

A reminder that, on October 15, 2023, Russian invaders attacked a Kherson-based critical infrastructure facility, which caused interruptions in mobile connection, internet and power supply services.