Over 70% Of Mariupol Residents Express Negative Attitude Toward Occupation Authorities

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the temporarily occupied Mariupol, about 73% of residents do not support the occupation authorities and retain pro-Ukrainian sentiments.

This was reported by the Center for National Resistance , Ukrinform saw.

"According to the report from the network of Ukrainian partisans in the temporarily occupied areas of eastern Ukraine, a significant part of the local population retains pro-Ukrainian sentiments. About 73% of the population in Mariupol express a negative attitude toward the occupation administration, and also make efforts to avoid obtaining a Russian passport," the report says.

It is noted that this fact, in turn, encourages the command of the Russian invasion forces and the occupation administration in the temporarily occupied part of Donetsk region to strengthen the policing regime and repression against the local population.

At the same time, the underground network draws attention to factors that contribute to the preservation of pro-Ukrainian social and political attitudes. This includes remote education that local children receive online; mass reports about terrorist acts being plotted in schools; and the arrival of a significant number of residents of Central Asia and the North Caucasus in the region, which leads to a higher crime rate.

