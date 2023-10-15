Guarantee Letters From Ukraine's Military Units For Humanitarian Aid To Be Canceled From Dec 1

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Among the innovations in the import of humanitarian aid from December 1 is the cancellation of guarantee letters previously required from military units, as well as a number of other documents.

That's according to Minister of Social Policy Oksana Zholnovych, who dwelled on the new rules to be introduced soon.

"Guarantee letters from the military, as well as supply inquiries and all other paperwork, will be canceled. The resolution does not mention them," the minister said.

She emphasized that complaints have been spreading across social media about the initiative of the Ministry of Social Policy regarding changes in the rules for the import of humanitarian aid.

One of the innovations is an opportunity to automatically register in the Unified database of humanitarian aid recipients. In addition, the declaration can be submitted online and automatically forwarded to customs.

In the event that fewer goods arrive than initially declared, the relevant clarifications can be made in the inventory report.

According to the new rules, the report shall include generalized information on the amount of humanitarian aid distributed and the relevant location.

"In fact, this sums up the changes. It's only the declaration that will have to be filed, while the rest of paperwork will no longer be needed," Zholnovych added.

However, at the same time, additional obligations will be introduced for municipal and government-level recipients of humanitarian aid (military-civilian administrations and institutions) so that "humanitarian aid doesn't get stuck up in warehouses and eventually expire."

As reported, on September 5, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted the resolution amending the rules for accounting for humanitarian aid under martial law". Among the main changes is the introduction of an accessible electronic tool for such accounting.