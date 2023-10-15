Biden To Ask Congress For Joint Aid Package For Ukraine, Israel - Sullivan

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. President Joe Biden intends to ask Congress in the coming days to approve a package of military aid to Ukraine and Israel in the amount of "significantly more" than $2 billion.

This was stated by White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan, who spoke in an interview with CBS , Ukrinform reports.

According to Sullivan, the United States will continue to provide Ukraine with ammunition to defend against Russia's intensive onslaught. He stated that Biden had made it clear he was going to approach Congress with a funding package for Ukraine, as well as continued support for Israel.

"You can expect intensive engagement with Congress this very week, as we work on such a package and seek to secure bipartisan support for it," Sullivan said.

To the journalist's clarifying question about the $2 billion aid package, which would combine Ukraine, Israel, domestic border issues, and support for Taiwan into one, Sullivan replied that "the number is going to be significantly higher than that."

"But it will, as I said, certainly include the necessary military equipment to defend freedom, sovereignty and territorial integrity in Ukraine, and to help Israel defend itself as it fights its terrorist foes.," the adviser concluded.

As Ukrinform reported, earlier Washington announced a new defense aid package for Ukraine in the amount of $200 million.