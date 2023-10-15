Some 1,900 Households In Blackout Following Russian Strikes At Dnipropetrovsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's heavy artillery pummeled two districts in Dnipropetrovsk region, causing destruction.

That's according to the chief of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak , who broke the news on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"In the afternoon, enemy heavy artillery targeted two districts in Dnipropetrovsk region - Nikopol and Kryvyi Rih. In the previous district, the district center came under fire, as well as the Pokrovsk and Marhanets communities," the report says.

remaining under extensive enemy fir

In total, 20 houses, five farm buildings, and a warehouse were damaged there. Power lines were also hit. Power supplies were cut to almost 1,900 families in three villages. To some of them, supplies have already been restored.

As a result of the strikes, power supply was cut off to some homes in the Hrushivka community in the Kryvyi Rih district. As of now, repair teams have restored the damaged lines.

Two teens blow up on mine inregion

No casualties were reported.

As reported earlier, Ukraine's air defense forces downed an enemy drone from the sky over Dnipropetrovsk region.